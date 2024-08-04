Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $21,252,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.