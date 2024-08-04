Atria Investments Inc Purchases 4,154 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 886,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

