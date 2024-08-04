Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 1.52% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XSVN opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.