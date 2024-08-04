AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $207.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.29.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average of $190.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.