AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Trading Down 5.5 %

AVDX stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 587,692 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 1,237,508 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.