Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Avient has set its Q2 guidance at $0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

