AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) versus Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Head-To-Head Review

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Vycor Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -88.41% -84.07% -47.63% Vycor Medical -7.49% N/A -10.32%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $50.70 million 4.20 -$35.38 million ($1.76) -4.69 Vycor Medical $1.46 million 1.97 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares AVITA Medical and Vycor Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vycor Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AVITA Medical and Vycor Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vycor Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Vycor Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

