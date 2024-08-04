Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Lowered to $175.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $196.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

