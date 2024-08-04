B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ORN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

