BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.52) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.30) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.59) to GBX 1,440 ($18.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.14).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,321.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,298.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.87), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,678,016.03). Insiders have bought a total of 35 shares of company stock valued at $46,394 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

