Baird R W Downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $141.21 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 360,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

