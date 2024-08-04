Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of BAND opened at $15.21 on Friday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $410.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

