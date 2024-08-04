Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $37.90. 16,551,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 39,022,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

