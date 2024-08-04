Barclays Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $167.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $161.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of PAYC opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,979,110.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

