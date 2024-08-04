Barclays Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $28.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

