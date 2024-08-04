Barclays Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $25.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth Trading Down 4.8 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $410.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,681.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,973 shares of company stock valued at $664,643. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

