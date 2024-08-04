Barclays Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $35.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 832,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

