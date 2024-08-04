Barclays Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $3,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,039.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,872.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3,690.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.