Barrington Research Raises Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $41.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Barrett Business Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 401.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

