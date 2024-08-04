Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $115.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

