Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

