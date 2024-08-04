Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $288.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Biogen Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $205.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

