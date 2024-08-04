Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BNOX opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

