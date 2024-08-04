Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.4 %

BLKB opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 186.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. Blackbaud has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

