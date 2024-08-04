Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $19.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,747,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,206,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

