BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$252.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

WSP Global Stock Down 2.1 %

WSP stock opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$214.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

