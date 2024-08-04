BMO Capital Markets Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKI. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$35.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

