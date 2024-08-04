Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $4,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,039.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Trading Down 9.2 %

BKNG opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,872.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,690.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.