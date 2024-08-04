Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,664.18, but opened at $3,311.59. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking shares last traded at $3,425.47, with a volume of 79,410 shares.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,039.73.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,872.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,690.67. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

