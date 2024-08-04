Brokerages Set ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Price Target at C$60.86

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ATS stock opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$37.64 and a twelve month high of C$61.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.29.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

