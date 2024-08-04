Brokerages Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target at $23.00

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

SATS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,001,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 122.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

