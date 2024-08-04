Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $21.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.0 %

FQVLF stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

