Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $310.79

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

RH stock opened at $257.59 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

