Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $42.71

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Viper Energy stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viper Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

