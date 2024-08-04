Brokers Offer Predictions for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

