Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $20.10 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.