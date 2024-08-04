BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 20,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 548,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.47. The company has a market cap of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BSF Enterprise

In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,872.14). In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,872.14). Also, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,718.03). 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

