Burney Co. Acquires 2,104 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Textron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Textron by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $394,347,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.