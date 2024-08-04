Burney Co. Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

SOFI opened at $6.65 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.