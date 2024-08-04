Burney Co. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $40,094,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $51,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 257.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 37,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

