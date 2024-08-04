Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 284,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

CL opened at $102.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.