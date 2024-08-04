Burney Co. Buys 444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

