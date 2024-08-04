Burney Co. Buys 657 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.44 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

