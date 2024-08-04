Burney Co. Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $217.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.