Burney Co. Buys Shares of 5,629 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 229,266 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,701.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 215,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE CMC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.