Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

