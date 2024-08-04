Burney Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $302.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $332.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.78.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

