Burney Co. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.