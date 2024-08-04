Burney Co. Has $1.13 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $414.56 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.87 and its 200-day moving average is $439.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $9,700,339. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.