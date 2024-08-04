Burney Co. Has $1.19 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Burney Co. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

NYSE:HIG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

